Dodgers minors: David Dahl, River Ryan, Braydon Fisher

It was light Wednesday in the Dodgers minor leagues with only two games. Both were in the state of Oklahoma, and both were losses.

Player of the day

David Dahl had three hits for Oklahoma City, including a double, and scored twice. He also drove in two with this single in the third inning:

Dodgers looking to start a comeback, and David Dahl is doing his part with a two-run single. pic.twitter.com/8FKSWUY7zJ — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 13, 2023

Dahl has a 10-game hit streak, during which he’s hitting .308/.386/.538 with seven extra-base hits.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City fell behind 7-3 early and clawed back to within a run, but could not catch up in a home loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners).

River Ryan had a rough go in his Triple-A debut, even though he started with three strikeouts in a scoreless first inning. Ryan allowed a grand slam in the second inning and a two-run shot in the third. In all, he gave up seven runs on seven hits in his three innings, though seven of his nine outs were strikeouts.

Miguel Vargas doubled, singled, and walked. He scored one and drove in one.

Yonny Hernández had three singles, scored a run, and drove in another. Jorbit Vivas had two singles and a stolen base.

Michael Busch, who left Tuesday’s game after four innings, did not play Wednesday.

Double-A Tulsa

The Driller’s losing streak reached 11 games on Wednesday afternoon with a home loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros).

Offense has been one of the problems during Tulsa’s losing streak, scoring only 24 runs in 11 games, and more than three runs only once (a 5-4 loss last Thursday in Springfield). The Drillers scored only once on Wednesday.

Ismael Alcantara had two of Tulsa’s three hits, including an RBI double in the sixth, driving home catcher Hamlet Marte for the team’s only run.

Tulsa used a bullpen game in this one, with Trevor Bettencourt getting the first seven outs, allowing three runs (two earned).

Sauryn Lao, promoted to Tulsa on Tuesday, allowed three runs on four hits in two innings in his Double-A debut.

Braydon Fisher struck out three in his two scoreless innings. The Dodgers’ fourth-round pick in 2018 has a 3.05 ERA in 41 games with Tulsa this year, with 79 strikeouts (a 30.9-percent strikeout rate) and 37 walks in 59 innings.

Wednesday scores

Thursday schedule