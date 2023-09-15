Dodgers minors: Great Lakes, Rancho Cucamonga force Games 3

Both Dodgers Class-A affiliates were back home facing elimination on Thursday, and both Great Lakes and Rancho Cucamonga stayed alive with one-run wins.

Player of the day

Maddux Bruns was on his game with the Loons facing elimination, striking out seven of his 15 batters faced. He walked three but only allowed one single, and the run on his ledger was unearned.

Bruns K's 2 AGAIN. Perfect through 2! pic.twitter.com/kxlJiMrFJu — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) September 14, 2023

High-A Great Lakes

Strong pitching kept the Loons alive, with six pitchers combining for 15 strikeouts to beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) in Game 2 of the best-of-3 Midwest League East Division Series.

Both runs scored by Fort Wayne were unearned. Michael Hobbs retired the final five batters of the game to close out the one-run win. Hobbs had three strikeouts, including getting first baseman Griffin Doersching swinging to end the game.

LOONS WIN GAME 2!!! SEE YOU TOMORROW FOR GAME 3



Tickets for tomorrow's game https://t.co/W5wcLwZyVT pic.twitter.com/egVuirbQD3 — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) September 15, 2023

Damon Keith homered for Great Lakes, part of his two-hit game. Designated hitter Yunior Garcia had two hits as well, including an RBI single in the sixth that provided the insurance run the Loons sorely needed.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes built a 4-0 lead and held on to beat the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels) in Game 2, evening their the best-of-3 California League South Division Series.

Chris Campos was excellent on the mound to start, allowing only two singles and no walks in his four scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Thayron Liranzo, who led the Cal League with 24 home runs during the season, homored in the sixth inning.

Inland Empire rallied after three walks against Reynaldo Yean to start the eighth inning, and all scored after he left. Madison Jeffrey walked three in the ninth but got the first two outs. Kelvin Ramirez secured the final out on a ground ball to third.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Nick Frasso struck out five in five innings in Oklahoma City’s win over the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners). He walked four and allowed three singles, but only allowed two runs, both unearned.

Ricky Vanasco struck out one in a perfect ninth for his first save in Triple-A.

Jake Marisnick doubled twice, scored once, and drove in another in his second game on a minor league rehab assignment. He played seven innings in left field.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers came within five outs of snapping their losing streak, but two runs in the eighth by the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros) pushed Tulsa’s skid to 12 games.

Carson Taylor had two hits and scored a run in the loss.

