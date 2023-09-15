Dodgers vs. Mariners series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers’ next two series finish off the interleague portion of their 2023 schedule. First up is a road trip to Seattle for three weekend games against the Mariners beginning Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle is fighting a two-pronged battle to get into the postseason, down only 1½ games but in third place in the American League West, but also currently in third wild card position, a half-game behind Texas for the second spot and a game up on the Blue Jays.

This is the Dodgers’ first trip to Seattle since 2021, except for the five players who made the All-Star Game this season. The Dodgers are 23-16 all-time against the Mariners in interleague play, including 9-9 in Seattle.

In interleague play this season, the Dodgers are 25-15, including 12-8 on the road against American League teams.

Bobby Miller starts the series opener for the Dodgers, followed by Clayton Kershaw, who was skipped his last time through the rotation as he continues to be limited by a left shoulder that sidelined him for six weeks.

Manager Dave Roberts wasn’t ready to name a starter or bulk pitcher for Sunday’s game just yet, but the team has plenty of options. Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone are both still active, as is left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who will rejoin the team in Seattle Friday after spending the better part of a week with his wife and new daughter, born on September 8.

Dodgers vs. Padres schedule

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. George Kirby

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Saturday, 6:40 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Bryce Miller

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

TBA vs. Logan Gilbert

SportsNet LA