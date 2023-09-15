Dodgers on Deck: September 16 at Mariners

The Dodgers continue their weekend series against the Mariners in Seattle, and on Saturday will turn to Clayton Kershaw to start for the first time in 11 days.

That Kershaw wasn’t going to pitch last Sunday in Washington DC on four days rest wasn’t all that surprising. All five of his starts since returning from the injured list have been on at least five days of rest. But after first saying Kershaw would start last Monday, Dave Roberts then said Kershaw would instead start on Friday in Seattle, before one day later clarifying that Kershaw would actually pitch on Saturday instead.

All of this is under the guise of re-ordering the Dodgers rotation, with Kershaw and the team there was not a physical setback. But the fact is Kershaw’s left shoulder is still very much in question.

Mariners rookie Bryce Miller gets the start on Saturday, his 25th of the season. Miller has a 4.05 ERA with 109 strikeouts against only 23 walks in 117⅔ innings this year, including a 3.62 ERA in 12 starts in Seattle.

