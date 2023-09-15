September 15: Dodgers 6, Mariners 3

Home runs from Miguel Rojas and James Outman, two RBI singles by J.D. Martinez, seven strikeouts by Bobby Miller, and 10 outs by a scoreless Dodgers bullpen combined to beat the Mariners on Friday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Sep 13, 2023, 7:13pm PDT
September 15
Opportunistic Dodgers take opener in Seattle
September 15
Dodgers vs. Mariners Game I chat
The Dodgers open a series against the Mariners in Seattle.
September 15
Dodgers vs. Mariners series info
The Dodgers make their final interleague road trip of the season, facing the Seattle Mariners for three games at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
September 13
Dodgers on Deck: September 15 at Mariners
Bobby Miller and the Dodgers take on the Mariners on Friday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.