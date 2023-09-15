 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Seattle Mariners

September 15: Dodgers 6, Mariners 3

Home runs from Miguel Rojas and James Outman, two RBI singles by J.D. Martinez, seven strikeouts by Bobby Miller, and 10 outs by a scoreless Dodgers bullpen combined to beat the Mariners on Friday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

