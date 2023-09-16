Dodgers vs. Mariners Game II chat

The Dodgers will begin play with the knowledge that a win will clinch their tenth National West title in the last eleven seasons. Now, if both the Giants and Diamondbacks lose their respective games tonight, the Dodgers could win the division before their game is over but in any case, their title fate is now in the Dodger’s control.

More importantly, Clayton Kershaw returns to the mound to start their potential division-clinching game. Kershaw’s last start was on September 5th in Miami and that outing was marked by the lowest recorded fastball velocity in his career.

Earlier this week, manager Dave Roberts commented that the bullpen that Kershaw threw on Tuesday was good and he feels good about tonight’s start.

All set for Game 2️⃣ vs. the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/JWODd5Vj87 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 16, 2023

Game info