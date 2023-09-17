Dodgers minors: Kody Hoese, Yusniel Diaz

Only two of the Dodgers full season affiliates played on Saturday and they split with Oklahoma City’s rally falling just short while Tulsa cruised to a victory.

It will be back to a full slate on Sunday as both the Great Lakes Loons and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes will both play Game 1 of their respective league championship series.

Player of the day

Kody Hoese had a night for the Drillers. Hoese went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. The former first round pick is hitting .295/.333/.455 in September.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Trailing by four runs going to the bottom of the ninth, Oklahoma City was able to score three and put the tying run on but they would fall just short in their 11-10 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners).

Oklahoma City did take an early lead but Tacoma was able to continue to put runs on the board with a five-run seventh giving the Rainiers a 11-6 lead that they would hang on to in the end.

Michael Busch, Jonny Deluca, Jorbit Vivas and Oscar Mercado each had two hits for the Dodgers.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers got three home runs and just enough pitching to win 8-4 over the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros).

Yusniel Diaz homered and drove in four runs. Imanol Vargas hit his 22nd home run and Kody Hoese homered and doubled in his 3-for-4 night.

Kendall Williams pitched five innings and evened his record to 3-3 with Tulsa. Strong relief from Braydon Fisher who pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three. Kevin Gowdy also pitched a scoreless inning.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule

Playoffs

10:05 a.m. PT: Great Lakes (TBD) vs. Cedar Rapids (Christian MacLeod) - Game 1

5:05 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (TBD) @ Modesto (TBD) - Game 1

Regular season