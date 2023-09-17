Call this lineup what you will: Today, the Dodgers showed that there’s no such thing as a second string here with a smooth 6-1 victory to sweep the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Ryan Yarbrough took over for opener Shelby Miller with one out in the second, then delivered seven strikeouts and just one run in his remaining 4.2 innings of work.

Gavin Stone pitched 3.1 innings and closed out the game on three consecutive strikeouts for his first career save, giving up just one hit and striking out four in the process.

Jason Heyward, Austin Barnes, and James Outman each homered, with Heyward going 3-for-5. He’s shown significant improvement since his time with the Chicago Cubs, going from just one homer and 10 RBI last year to 15 homers and 40 RBI with the Dodgers.

Amed Rosario, who was one homer away from batting for the cycle, also had an excellent showing at the plate by going 3-for-4. It’s a nice change: Rosario had gone 0-for-6 in his last five games.

Defensively, the Dodgers looked a bit scrambled, but looks can be deceiving. With five regulars resting after last night’s division-clinching win—Freddie Freeman was apparently reluctant to take his first game off this season—Kiké Hernandez started at first, Rosario started at short, and Kolten Wong started at second. Wong showed off his athleticism with a running throw to first for a hard-won out, and his fellow infielders held their own, with no errors and strong defense throughout.

Sunday particulars

WP — Ryan Yarbrough (8-6): 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

LP — Logan Gilbert (13-6): 5 IP, 7 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

SV — Gavin Stone (1): 3 1⁄ 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

Homers: Jason Heyward (15), Austin Barnes (2), James Outman (21)

Up next

The Dodgers head home to begin the final homestand of the regular season with the Tigers. Right-hander Lance Lynn will take the mound for LA against lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. Yes, the same Eduardo Rodriguez who the Dodgers acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline this season before he refused to wave his no-trade clause.