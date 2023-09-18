Dodgers vs. Tigers Game I chat

The Dodgers open the final homestand of the regular season with the Tigers Monday night. Lance Lynn and Eduardo Rodriguez will be throwing the baseballs and the rest of the lineups are below.
Late night starters in LA. pic.twitter.com/zHKdHefgDT— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 18, 2023
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Tigers: pic.twitter.com/3JTiVrqFj6— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 18, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs Tigers
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PDT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out-of-market only)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
