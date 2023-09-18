 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Tigers Game I chat

By Ryan Walton
Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Dodgers open the final homestand of the regular season with the Tigers Monday night. Lance Lynn and Eduardo Rodriguez will be throwing the baseballs and the rest of the lineups are below.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs Tigers
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PDT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out-of-market only)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

