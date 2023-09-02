Dodgers minors: Joendry Vargas, Kendall George, Jerming Rosario

Recapping the first Friday of September as the Dodgers full season affiliates begin their final month this season.

Player of the day

The Dodgers collected their first minor league title this season as the Dominican Summer League concluded their season today and LAD Bautista won the best-of-3 series, two games to one game over the Pirates Gold team, winning the third game 9-5.

In the winner-take-all final, 17-year-old Joendry Vargas homered in the first inning to give his team a lead that they never lost. Vargas would go 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. The Dodgers would take a 8-2 lead before Pirates scored three runs in the late inning to make the final score.

Vargas signed last January for 2.08 million and had an excellent professional debut in the Dominican Summer League. Vargas hit .328/.423/.529 in 208 plate appearances, with 31 strikeouts against 30 walks. Listed at 6’4”/175 and not turning 18 until November, it will be interesting to see if he stays at shortstop.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City was unable to produce much offense in their 4-2 loss to the Round Rock Express (Rangers). Miguel Vargas and Jonny Deluca went a combined 0-for-7 in Friday’s loss.

Nick Frasso gave up three runs in 5⅔ innings pitched to take the loss.

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa lost 9-3 to the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) with River Ryan giving up six runs in a uncharacteristic start for the right-hander. Ryan has had only three starts this season where he allowed more than three runs.

Meanwhile, the Drillers went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and struck out 16 times while walking once.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons defeated the Dayton Dragons (Reds) 6-1 behind a good start from Jerming Rosario. Rosario matched a season-high with eight strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit his 13th home run and shortstop Alex Freeland stole his 31st base.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes won 8-1 over the Stockton Ports (A’s) on Friday evening with an solid start from Gabe Emmett. Pitching five scoreless innings with four strikeouts, Emmett allowed two hits and walked four.

Kendall George went 2-for-4 with 1 run scored and a stolen base. George is hitting a combined .368/.462/.434 at Rookie and Low-A stops in his first season.

Transactions

Triple-A: Dodgers recalled pitcher Emmet Sheehan and selected contract of infielder Kolten Wong; activated infielder Yonny Hernández and then outright to Oklahoma City; released catcher Patrick Mazeika; activated catcher Tucker Barnhart and assigned to Oklahoma City; activated outfielder Steven Duggar from 7-day injured list; sent pitcher Tyson Miller outright to Oklahoma City; and transferred shortstop Pat Valaika to the Development List.

Friday scores

Saturday schedule