September 2: Braves 4, Dodgers 2 (10 innings)

Orlando Arcia hit a three-run home run off Alex Vesia to lead the Braves over the Dodgers in 10 innings on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Aug 31, 2023, 5:01am PDT
Aug 31, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
September 2
Braves feast on all that’s left in Dodgers bullpen
Alex Vesia surrendered a 3-run home run to Orlando Arcia in the 10th inning, sending the Dodgers to a third straight loss to the Braves on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
September 2
Dodgers vs. Braves Game VI chat
The Dodgers and Braves continue their weekend series on Saturday evening at Dodger Stadium.
-
September 1
Dodgers on Deck: September 2 vs. Braves
The Dodgers battle the Braves on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
August 31
Dodgers vs. Braves series info
The Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves for four games in a weekend battle at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles of the two best teams in the National League.