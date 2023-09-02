Dodgers on Deck: September 3 vs. Braves

The Dodgers and Braves finish off their four-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, the seventh and final regular season matchup between the two National League powers this season. The only question remaining is whether they meet again in the postseason, which if it happens would be a fourth playoff series in the last six years.

But before we think about October, there’s a series to finish in Los Angeles, with a fun pitching matchup on hand in the series finale.

Bobby Miller has lasted at least six innings in each of his last four starts and has done so in half of his first 16 major league starts. He’s averaging 5.48 innings per start is fourth-highest on the Dodgers this season. After facing 15 different teams in his first 15 starts, this has been a week of repeats for Miller, who beat Arizona on Monday.

He beat the Braves in Atlanta on May 23, allowing only one run in five innings, one of only 13 Los Angeles Dodgers starters to win their major league debut.

This is the 349th major league start for Charlie Morton, who has a 3.29 ERA for the Braves as a 39-year-old, with 165 strikeouts and 69 walks in 147⅔ innings. Morton enters Sunday on a four-game win streak, having only allowed one total run in his last four starts, with 33 strikeouts in 24 innings.

J.D. Martinez (who is currently on the injured list) and Freddie Freeman both homered off Morton in the Dodgers’ win over the Braves on May 22 in Atlanta. Morton took the loss, allowing six runs in five innings.

Game info