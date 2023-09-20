Dodgers vs. Tigers Game III chat

The Dodgers look to sweep the Tigers for their sixth straight win, second straight series sweep and a 31-15 finish against the American League in 2023.
Tonight’s starting lineup for the finale in LA. pic.twitter.com/ORKm3RjYc1— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 20, 2023
Your #Dodgers #Tigers finale lineup: pic.twitter.com/bF0LQQ0ujT— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 21, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs Tigers
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PDT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
