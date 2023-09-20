 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Tigers Game III chat

By Ryan Walton
MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers look to sweep the Tigers for their sixth straight win, second straight series sweep and a 31-15 finish against the American League in 2023.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs Tigers
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PDT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

