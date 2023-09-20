Dodgers drop the series finale despite top efforts from Bobby Miller

The Dodgers had an opportunity to sweep the Tigers behind a strong effort from Bobby Miller on the mound Wednesday. But Reese Olson outdueled his fellow rookie to help send the Dodgers to a 4-2 loss.

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, the Dodgers used a couple of their two best relievers with fresh arms. Both Ryan Brasier and Evan Phillips hadn’t pitched since Saturday.

Ryan Brasier got the ball for the seventh, and Evan Phillips was out there for the eighth. By the time those two were done, the pair gave up a run each and the Tigers lead had tripled to 4-1.

Brasier’s run would be unearned as Max Muncy made a two-out error, but the right-hander did allow multiple hard-hit balls in what wasn’t one of his sharpest innings.

Phillips continued his mini-slump, as the Dodgers’ star reliever allowed a run in the third of his last four outings on a pair of hits to Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter.

However before the Dodger’ pen coughed up a pair, much like it was the case in Tuesday’s game, with Ryan Pepiot tossing six quality innings in a close game, the scenario was virtually the same in this series finale. This time with Miller on the hill.

The 24-year-old started off with a statement, striking out the side in the first inning. However, he needed over 20 pitches to do so, which hinders how deep he can go in the game.

After allowing a run in the second, Miller put himself in a dangerous situation in the third and was promptly bailed out by the outstanding defense of center-fielder, James Outman.

The first three hitters all reached to load the bases in the third, and then came up, Detroit’s best hitter, in former number one pick, Spencer Torkelson. With no outs, and already trailing 1-0, Miller faced a tough situation.

Torkelson definitely put a charge into one, with a screaming liner to left-center, but a well-positioned Outman with a great jump was able to make the diving catch.

It ended up as a sac-fly, but the scoring stopped there, especially because the runner at second had to go back, and wasn’t able to tag up. Had he done so, he likely scores on the flyout in the next at-bat.

That flyout by Torkelson was the beginning of a run that would go on until Miller’s outing was done, as the rookie retired the last 12 batters he faced.

All in all, only four baserunners, a pair of runs, and seven strikeouts in six innings, for Bobby Miller.

Game notes

The Dodgers went pretty close to having Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman both go hitless in the same game for only the ninth time. However, Betts put an end to that with an eight-inning single.

In those previous eight games, the Dodgers have a pair of wins and six losses.

Max Muncy tied his career high in homers with his 36th on the season.

36 homers ties a career-high for Max! pic.twitter.com/Du0JFDErbL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 21, 2023

Wednesday particulars

Home runs: Max Muncy (36)

WP — Reese Olson (5-7): 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks & 5 strikeouts

LP — Bobby Miller (10-4): 6 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 walks & 7 strikeouts

SV — Will Vest (2): 1.1 IP, 1 hit & 2 strikeouts

Up next

No rest for the Dodgers as they welcome a rival right in the thick of things, with the San Fransico Giants coming in needing a big run to push for that final Wild Card spot. It’ll be a battle of rookies on Thursday, 7:10 p.m. Pacific time, with southpaw Kyle Harrison facing off with righty Emmet Sheehan.