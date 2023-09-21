Dodgers vs. Giants series info, TV times, and pitching matchups

The Dodgers missed out on their chance to come within 2.5-games back of the NL’s best Atlanta Braves, by dropping the series finale at home against the Detroit Tigers.

Still, a few accomplishments are left to be achieved in these final 11 regular season games. Chief among them, potentially getting to 100 wins, and also eliminating their biggest rival from playoff contention in the process.

The Dodgers final home series of the year opens Thursday night, and it couldn’t be a bigger one for its opponent, the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants come to LA for a four-game set over the weekend, on the outside looking in at the Wild Card spots, but still within range. San Francisco and its 76-76 record is three games back of the Chicago Cubs, the final playoff spot in the NL.

Oddly enough, this will be only the third series between these two rivals as they still have one more series after this one, wrapping up the regular season in San Francisco. With the new schedule, there are fewer games within each division, meaning fewer back games against San Francisco.

The Giants will look to emulate their sweep of LA in Dodger Stadium back in mid-June, as they lead the season series 4-2. For the Dodgers, they need to win seven out of 11 to secure another 100-win regular season.

Dave Roberts has announced three out of his four starters, as Emmet Sheehan will take the hill on Thursday, and the veterans Clayton Kershaw and Lance Lynn on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The expectation is that Gavin Stone pitches the majority of innings on Friday night, one way or another.

Dodgers vs. Giants schedule

Thursday, 7:10 p.m.

Emmet Sheehan vs. Kyle Harrison

SportsNet LA

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

TBA (prob. Gavin Stone) vs. Sean Manaea

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. TBA

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 4:10 p.m.

Lance Lynn vs. TBA

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball