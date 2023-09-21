Dodgers beat the Giants 7-2 behind strong pitching

It was another very positive night for the Dodgers, not only securing the win and further decreasing the Giants postseason odds, but seeing one of their many young arms flourish in a 7-2 win.

The frustration had to be overwhelming for the Giants in this ball game. After Joc Pederson made it a 2-2 game with a solo shot off Alex Vesia in the sixth, the slate was clear from what both starters had done.

Earning a second opportunity after getting no-hit through five-plus innings, San Francisco had a real shot to take the first one of this series. But then the cruelty of baseball kicked in.

In the sixth inning, Tyler Fitzgerald was inches away from making a spectacular diving catch on a Will Smith line-drive. He didn’t as it bounced off his glove, and Smith ended up at third.

J.D. Martínez proceeded to hit a fly-ball into right which was 50-50 at best for Smith to score. Fortunately for the Dodgers, Mike Yastrzemski forgot how many outs there were when he made the catch. Smith easily scampered home to give the Dodgers a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

The Dodgers added to their lead in the seventh after they had second and third with one out. Luke Jackson managed to get the strikeout he was looking for to end the inning, but not before two wild-pitches made it a 5-2 game.

What could’ve easily been a tied game heading into the eighth, was instead of a commanding 5-2 Dodger lead. Evan Phillips was warming up for the save opportunity, but a couple of insurance runs in the eighth meant a even safer ninth inning for LA.

Another night, another no-hit outing from Emmet Sheehan against the Giants

In recent days and weeks, the team has leaned towards indicating Ryan Pepiot was ahead of Emmet Sheehan in the pecking order for the postseason’s number fourth starter, and that’s probably still the case.

Nevertheless, Sheehan is dead set on carving his way into a significant role with this staff come October, and he showed that with a pretty outstanding outing Thursday.

The right-hander was marvelous the first time through the order, retiring all nine in a row and striking out a whopping seven of them.

In the fourth inning, the first batter reached on a walk, but Sheehan got out of it unscathed, inducing a double-play.

Thoughts of a no-no were a no-no, as Sheehan’s pitch count was rather high, and unlike Miller on Wednesday, who got better as the game went on, Sheehan ended up unraveling in the fifth.

Sheehan retired the first two, but couldn’t get that final out to complete five, as he walked three straight after a hit-by-pitch, with the latter free pass driving in a run.

One way or another, Sheehan got a bigger leash than he will in postseason play, a much bigger one. And although his evening ended up on a bit of a sour night, you’ll gladly take four and two thirds hitless, any single day.

Thursday particulars

Home runs: J.D. Martínez (30) & Joc Pederson (15)

WP — Shelby Miller (2-0): 1 IP, 2 hits & 2 strikeouts

LP —John Brebbia (3-1): 0.2 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, & 1 strikeout

Up next

The Dodgers come back at it at the same time, for the second of four this weekend, as the veteran southpaw Sean Manaea will take the hill for the visiting team. The Dodgers’ve yet to announce their starter, but it is expected that Gavin Stone will be the bulk man for LA.