Dodgers vs. Giants game IX chat

Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.34 HR/9) goes to the mound for the Dodgers in his final regular-season home start of 2023. There’s speculation that Kershaw is contemplating retirement after this season. Until No. 22 officially hangs up his cleats, I’ll savor each start by the southpaw in Dodger Blue. The 35-year old left-hander’s last scheduled regular season start is slated September 30 at San Francisco.

The Dodgers’ Magic Number for a bye in the first round of the postseason is 2.

