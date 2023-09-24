 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 24: Dodgers 3, Giants 2 (10 innings)

Contributors: True Blue LA Staff
/ new

James Outman homered, Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings, then Chris Taylor made an incredible defensive double play to end the top of the 10th inning, followed by a walk-off single in the bottom of the frame to lift the Dodgers to a walk-off win over the Giants on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 6, 2023, 11:25am PDT