September 24: Dodgers 3, Giants 2 (10 innings)

James Outman homered, Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings, then Chris Taylor made an incredible defensive double play to end the top of the 10th inning, followed by a walk-off single in the bottom of the frame to lift the Dodgers to a walk-off win over the Giants on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 6, 2023, 11:25am PDT
September 24
Chris Taylor leads Dodgers to walk-off win vs. Giants
Taylor batted in the tie-breaking run after facilitating a spectacular double play in the 10th.
September 21
Dodgers hoping to spoil Giants playoff hopes
The Dodgers welcome the Giants for only their third series all season long. While LA is fighting to reach 100 wins, and maybe catch up to Atlanta, the Giants want to close down the gap to the final Wild Card spot.
September 6
Dodgers-Giants September 24 game moved to ESPN
The Dodgers and Giants will play on ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ on September 24, the finale of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.