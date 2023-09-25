Dodgers on Deck: September 26 at Rockies

The final week of the 2023 regular season is upon us, and the Dodgers start things off with a split doubleheader against the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.

This is a planned doubleheader, on the regular schedule from the start, with the first game at 12:10 p.m. PT and the nightcap at 5:40 p.m. PT. The Dodgers are 8-1 against the Rockies this season, including 2-1 in Colorado.

A pair of rookies will pitch the bulk of the innings for the Dodgers, with Ryan Pepiot following an opener in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader and Bobby Miller starting the nightcap.

Ryan Pepiot and Bobby Miller will pitch in Tuesday’s doubleheader at #Coors. Pepiot will have an opener in front of him. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 24, 2023

Pepiot is pitching on six days rest after allowing only one run in six innings last Tuesday at home against Detroit. He’s been excellent in his six major league appearances this season with a 1.91 ERA in 33 innings, with 26 strikeouts against only three walks.

Miller is on five days rest and the only question after this Tuesday start is whether he’ll get another tuneup start on Sunday in San Francisco, the final day of the regular season. Manager Dave Roberts has already said Miller will start one of the Dodgers’ first two games in the NLDS, but hasn’t specified whether Miller or Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1 on Saturday, October 7.

Miller has a 3.97 ERA and 3.67 xERA in 20 starts this season, with 106 strikeouts and 31 walks in 113⅓ innings. The Rockies will be Miller’s 18th different opponent in 21 starts this season.

This is the fourth doubleheader for the Dodgers against the Rockies in Denver. The Rockies swept during their red-hot September 2007 leading into Rocktober and a World Series trip. The two clubs split doubleheaders at Coors Field on June 2, 2015 and August 31, 2016.

