 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies - Game One

September 26 (Game 1): Rockies 4, Dodgers 1

3 runs against Caleb Ferguson in first inning proved enough for Colorado

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Ryan Pepiot struck out nine in six strong innings, but the Dodgers offense managed only one run in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader at Coors Field in Denver.

3 Total Updates Since
Sep 25, 2023, 4:27pm PDT