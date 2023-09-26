September 26 (Game 1): Rockies 4, Dodgers 1

Ryan Pepiot struck out nine in six strong innings, but the Dodgers offense managed only one run in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader at Coors Field in Denver.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 25, 2023, 4:27pm PDT
Sep 25, 2023, 4:27pm PDT
-
September 26
Dodgers offense wastes gem by Ryan Pepiot
Ryan Pepiot struck out a career-high nine in his six innings and only allowed a run. But the Dodgers offense couldn’t dig out of Caleb Ferguson’s opener-sized hole in a loss to the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.
-
September 26
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game X chat
The Dodgers open a four-game series against the Rockies on Tuesday afternoon at Coors Field in Denver.
-
September 25
Dodgers on Deck: September 26 doubleheader at Rockies
The Dodgers face the Rockies in a split doubleheader at Coors Field on Tuesday, September 26, kicking of the final week of the 2023 regular season.