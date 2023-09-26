September 26 (Game 2): Dodgers 11, Rockies 2

Bobby Miller struck out nine and walked none in seven innings. Freddie Freeman homered and doubled, and James Outman had four hits in the Dodgers’ blowout win over the Rockies on Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader at Coors Field in Denver.
Sep 25, 2023, 4:27pm PDT
September 26
Bobby Miller, Freddie Freeman lead Dodgers blowout of Rockies
The Dodgers put up a five spot in the second, and finished this off in cruise control. In Coors Field, where no lead is ever safe, however with Bobby Miller shoving, this one most definitely was.
September 26
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XI chat
The Dodgers and Rockies battle in the nightcap of a split doubleheader on Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
September 25
Dodgers on Deck: September 26 doubleheader at Rockies
The Dodgers face the Rockies in a split doubleheader at Coors Field on Tuesday, September 26, kicking of the final week of the 2023 regular season.