Dodgers on Deck: September 27 at Rockies

The Dodgers and Rockies continue their series with just one game on Wednesday, the middle day of a three-day, four-game series at Coors Field in Denver.

Emmet Sheehan is coming off a career high with nine strikeouts last Thursday against the Giants in Los Angeles, though he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after a hit by pitch and three straight walks to force in his only run allowed in the game.

Sheehan has allowed zero hits in both of his starts against San Francisco, also doing so over six scoreless innings in his major league debut on June 16, but got a no-decision in both games.

Since returning from the minors on September 1 when active rosters expanded, Sheehan showed improvement over his first major league stint with a 3.94 ERA in 16 innings over four appearances, with 24 strikeouts and a 37.5-percent strikeout rate with eight walks.

Sheehan picked up his second major league win on June 29 at Coors Field, allowing three runs in five innings with five strikeouts and no walks in a blowout that was delayed by a hailstorm.

Rookie right-hander Noah Davis, who went to went to high school in Huntington Beach and played college baseball at UC Santa Barbara, starts for Colorado. Davis has allowed 26 runs (25 earned) in 25⅔ innings this season, with 22 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Davis has faced the Dodgers one time, when he made his major league debut on the final day of the 2022 season, allowing two runs in his one inning of work at Dodger Stadium.

Game info