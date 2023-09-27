Dodgers locked into National League No. 2 seed. Here is their Division Series schedule

The Dodgers are now guaranteed to be the second seed in the National League playoffs. The Braves locked up the top spot on Wednesday with their 102nd win. That’s the most Los Angeles could end with, and Atlanta owns the tiebreaker by winning four of seven head-to-head matchups this season.

As the No. 2 seed in the NL, the Dodgers will have home-field advantage in the NL Division Series, which begins on Saturday, October 7 at Dodger Stadium. They will play the winner of the wild card series between the NL Central-winning Brewers and the team that wins the third and final wild card spot in the National League.

The earliest we’ll know the Dodgers’ actual opponent is Wednesday, October 4, if said wild card series ends in a sweep. But we do know the schedule for the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Dodgers NLDS schedule Game Date Location TV Game Date Location TV 1 Sat, Oct 7 Dodger Stadium TBS 2 Mon, Oct 9 Dodger Stadium TBS 3 Wed, Oct 11 TBD TBS 4* Thu, Oct 12 TBD TBS 5* Sat, Oct 14 Dodger Stadium TBS

TBS will televise both NL Division Series as well as the National League Championship Series.

Because of the extra off day between Games 1 and 2, the NLDS is set up perfectly to use only three starting pitchers during the entire series, with the starters from the first two games still able to pitch Games 4 and 5 on four days of rest. This strategy seems suited for a team with a top-heavy rotation, but this year’s Dodgers are more of a mishmash, with rookie Bobby Miller the most stable among the starters.

How the Dodgers align their pitchers — we know Miller and Clayton Kershaw will start the first two games, but the order is still TBA — remains to be seen. But a combination of pitchers and piggybacking figure to be featured prominently.

Now we wait to see the team the Dodgers will play in the NLDS.