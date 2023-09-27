September 27: Dodgers 8, Rockies 2

Emmet Sheehan struck out a career-high 10 and Freddie Freeman hit a three-run home run in the Dodgers’ win over the Rockies on Wednesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
Sep 26, 2023, 12:05pm PDT
Sep 26, 2023, 12:05pm PDT
September 27
Emmet Sheehan strikes out 10 as Dodgers trounce Rockies
Dodgers pitching continues to impress in Coors Field, as this time around Emmet Sheehan had one of the best outings of his career. On the offensive side, Freddie Freeman became the third Dodger with 100+ RBI on the season in a win over the Rockies.
September 27
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XII chat
The Dodgers and Rockies face off on Wednesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
September 26
Dodgers on Deck: September 27 at Rockies
The Dodgers and Rockies battle on Wednesday night at Coors Field in Denver.