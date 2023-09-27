 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

September 27: Dodgers 8, Rockies 2

98th win of the season for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Emmet Sheehan struck out a career-high 10 and Freddie Freeman hit a three-run home run in the Dodgers’ win over the Rockies on Wednesday night at Coors Field in Denver.

