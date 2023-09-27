Dodgers on Deck: September 28 at Rockies

The Dodgers finish off their series at Coors Field on Thursday night in Denver, with a chance to close out arguably their most dominant season matchup against the Rockies in 31 years of playing each other.

Entering Wednesday night, the Dodgers still have two more games against the Rockies. But they are already 9-2 (.818) against them. If the Dodgers win the final two games, they’ll have their best single-season win percentage over Colorado. If they win one of the two, they’ll have the fourth best. The current best is 15-4 (.789), achieved by both the 2006 and 2019 Dodgers teams. The 2009 team was 14-4 (.778) against the Rockies.

High-scoring Dodgers vs. Rockies Year Record Runs/game Year Record Runs/game 2019 15-4 (.789) 7.47 2000 9-4 (.692) 7.15 2020 7-3 (.700) 7.10 2023 9-2 (.818) 7.00

Including Tuesday, when the Rockies won one of the two games of a doubleheader, the Dodgers have outscored Colorado 77-30 this season, beating them by an average of well over four runs per game.

Through Tuesday, the Dodgers are averaging scoring seven runs per game against the Rockies this season, something LA has done only three times in the first 30 seasons of this matchup.

Ryan Yarbrough starts the series finale for the Dodgers, making his second start since getting traded to Los Angeles. Yarbrough in his 10 appearances with the Dodgers has a 3.12 ERA in 34⅔ innings, with 36 strikeouts against only four walks.

Game info