 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

September 28: Rockies 14, Dodgers 5

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Ryan Yarbrough allowed a career-worst nine runs on 11 hits, and soaked up four innings in the Dodgers’ blowout loss to the Rockies on Thursday night at Coors Field in Denver.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 27, 2023, 5:19pm PDT