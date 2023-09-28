September 28: Rockies 14, Dodgers 5

Ryan Yarbrough allowed a career-worst nine runs on 11 hits, and soaked up four innings in the Dodgers’ blowout loss to the Rockies on Thursday night at Coors Field in Denver.
September 28
Lefties Yarbrough, Ferguson roughed up by Rockies
Ryan Yarbrough got torched for nine runs on 11 hits in four innings in the Dodgers blowout loss to the Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field.
September 28
Dodgers have four 100-RBI players for the first time
J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run Thursday at Coors Field, giving the Dodgers four players with 100 RBI — joining Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy — for the first time in franchise history.
September 28
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIII chat
The Dodgers finish off their series against the Rockies on Thursday night at Coors Field in Denver.
September 27
Dodgers on Deck: September 28 at Rockies
The Dodgers finish off their season series against the Rockies on Thursday night at Coors Field in Denver.