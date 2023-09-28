Dodgers on Deck: September 29 at Giants

Lance Lynn makes his final start of the regular season, opening the Dodgers’ final series of the year on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Lynn will look to build off his strong start last Sunday against these Giants at Dodger Stadium. He allowed two runs in six innings in a no-decision. Naturally, both runs came on a home run, the 43rd long ball given up by Lynn this season, the most by a major league pitcher since Bronson Arroyo allowed 46 homers in 2011.

The Dodgers and Giants have split 10 games this season. Los Angeles took two of three games in the only previous series this year in San Francisco, from April 10-12.

Game info