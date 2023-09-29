Dodgers vs. Giants series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers are locked into their playoff seeding and have one final weekend run-through in San Francisco, playing a Giants team that needs to sweep their rivals to finish the season at .500.

Back on August 3, the Giants had the third-best record in the National League at 61-49 (.555), but have since lost 32 of 49 games to stay home for yet another October, save for Sunday’s series finale on the first day of the month.

The Dodgers helped accelerate the process by winning three of four games against the Giants last weekend at Dodger Stadium. That evened the season series between these two longtime rivals, with the Dodgers and Giants winning five games apiece against one another.

The Dodgers need two wins this weekend to secure 100 wins for a third straight season and fourth consecutive full season.

Max Muncy has 25 home runs in 78 career games against the Giants, and this season has four home runs and 12 RBI in only six games against San Francisco.

The Giants will start three rookie pitchers during the weekend series.

Logan Webb will no longer start on Sunday, something the Giants were considering as he tried to chase Blake Snell down in the Cy Young race. It's a look at the future this weekend:



Friday: Winn

Saturday: Beck

Sunday: Harrison — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 28, 2023

Dodgers vs. Giants schedule

Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Lance Lynn vs. Keaton Winn

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 6:05 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Tristan Beck

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 12:05 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Kyle Harrison (L)

SportsNet LA