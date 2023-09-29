Dodgers notes: Dave Roberts, Mike Trout, Roy Campanella

Dave Roberts was forced to juggle a litany of issues at the beginning of the season. The Dodgers were an even .500 through their first 26 games, the bullpen was underwhelming for the first half of the season, and the rotation faced their fair share of struggles and injuries, all while the Dodgers were struggling to keep ground with the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Roberts and his squad managed to persevere, eventually securing their tenth division title since the 2013 season and their eleventh consecutive postseason appearance. None of that would have been possible had it not been for the Roberts’ honesty, belief in his players, and tenacity in the face of team adversity.

Roberts managed to bring in seasoned veterans approaching the tail end of their careers and shape them into role players that compete in the most opportune situations. He has relied on rookie talent to fill in the voids of a starting rotation mired by injuries and legal issues. The gambles have certainly paid off.

With the regular season winding down to its final series, the Dodgers are at the precipice of their fourth consecutive 100-win season over the past four full seasons.

Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider writes about the trust Dodgers players have with Roberts, noting how players and coaches alike are able to synchronize with Roberts plan for every game:

“He’s happy with the way we fight every day,” Heyward says. “He doesn’t care about the (personal) accolades. He just wants what’s best for everyone.”

Links

Mike Trout has been the longest-tenured Angel since his debut back in 2011, yet his time in Anaheim could be coming to an end before the 2024 season starts.

Trout has already professed his desire to remain with the Angels before the beginning of next season, yet the Angels front office has stated that they are open to trading the three time MVP if they find the right offer. The Dodgers currently lead the race for a potential Trout trade with a +300 odds, according to BetOnline.

The Dodgers have announced that there will be a sim game during the wild card round, during the team’s five off days ahead of the NLDS, and season ticket holders are allowed to witness the game, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

Hall of Fame catcher Roy Campanella was named the No. 7 greatest Dodger of all time by Huston Mitchell of the Los Angeles Times in the latest edition of Dodgers Dugout.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report released his second half All Star team for both leagues. Mookie Betts was named as the best second baseman in the National League in the second half, with Freddie Freeman and Ryan Brasier listed as “reserves” on the list.