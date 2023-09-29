Dodgers on Deck: September 30 at Giants

For the third consecutive Saturday, Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers, facing an old foe he’s intimately familiar with for the past 16 years in the San Francisco Giants.

Kershaw has faced the Giants 58 times in his storied career, including 56 starts. He has a sparkling 1.99 ERA in 388 innings against the Dodgers rivals, and at Oracle Park in San Francisco the left-hander has a 1.64 ERA. He beat the Giants last Saturday at Dodger Stadium with five scoreless innings.

Tristan Beck, the 27-year-old rookie who played his prep ball at Corona High School, 47 miles from Dodger Stadium, starts for the Giants. Beck has only started two of his 32 games, but has totaled 80 innings. Beck his pitched bulk innings quite a bit, with 13 games of at least three innings, topping out at 5⅓ innings twice.

Beck has two long saves this season, one lasting 10 outs plus a four-inning save at Dodger Stadium on June 17.

