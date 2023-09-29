September 29: Dodgers 6, Giants 2

Lance Lynn allowed only two hits and two runs in six innings, and the Dodgers hit three home runs to beat the Giants on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Sep 28, 2023, 5:38pm PDT
Sep 28, 2023, 5:38pm PDT
September 29
Dodgers homers back Lance Lynn to win 99th game
The Dodgers got home runs by Will Smith, Freddie Freeman, and J.D. Martinez, and six strong innings by Lance Lynn to beat the Giants on Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
September 29
Dodgers vs. Giants Game XI chat
The Dodgers open up the last series of the regular season on Friday night against the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
September 29
Dodgers vs. Giants series info
The Dodgers finish off the regular season with a three-game weekend series against the rival San Francisco Giants for three games at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
September 28
Dodgers on Deck: September 29 at Giants
The Dodgers battle the Giants in the opener of a three-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco.