MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

September 29: Dodgers 6, Giants 2

99 wins for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Lance Lynn allowed only two hits and two runs in six innings, and the Dodgers hit three home runs to beat the Giants on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 28, 2023, 5:38pm PDT