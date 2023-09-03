Dodgers minors: Jonny DeLuca, Miguel Vargas, Roque Gutierrez

Saturday in the Dodgers minors saw a few standout performances from major leaguers this season, plus a stellar start by a 20-year-old in Low-A.

Player of the day

Jonny DeLuca reached base four times in Oklahoma City’s win over Round Rock. He walked twice, doubled, and hit a sixth-inning home run.

Heeeeeere's Jonny!



DeLuca goes yard for the second time this series! pic.twitter.com/GtvfTtZ4wJ — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 3, 2023

Triple-A Oklahoma City

DeLuca was one of three Oklahoma City players with two hits in a win over the Round Rock Express (Rangers).

Miguel Vargas and Yonny Hernández each had two hits, and Vargas made a nice barehanded play at third base in the eighth inning.

Jorbit Vivas singled, walked, stole two bases, and scored twice in the win.

Oklahoma City used a bullpen game, with John Rooney, Tyson Miller, and Alec Gamboa each pitching two scoreless innings at the outset.

Jimmy Nelson also pitched a scoreless seventh inning, working around a double with two strikeouts.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers managed only three hits, and though they made three runs out of it still lost a back-and-forth affair to the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners).

Right fielder Josh Stowers had one of those three hits, a single, and also walked twice, stole two bases, and scored a run.

The decisive run for Arkansas came on a home run off Ricky Vanasco in the seventh inning.

Carson Taylor, playing first base on Saturday, exited the game after striking out in the first inning. It looked like he fouled a ball off his left foot in the second bitch of the at-bat.

High-A Great Lakes

Both teams had trouble with the free runner in extras, and the Loons lost a one-run affair in 12 innings to the Dayton Dragons (Reds).

After each team scored a single run in the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings, both Great Lakes and Dayton failed to score the free runner in the 10th and 11th innings. In the top of the 12th, catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell even threw out the free runner trying to steal third for the second out of the inning.

But then Lucas Wepf allowed a walk and a home run, putting Dayton up two. The Loons got a single to open the bottom of the inning, but that only put runners at the corners. Great Lakes got one run home on a groundout, but stranded the tying run in scoring position to end the game.

Lockwood-Powell had three hits, as did Yeiner Fernandez, who was the designated hitter on Saturday.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Roque Gutierrez was brilliant, with six strikeouts in five scoreless innings in the Quakes’ win over the Stockton Ports (A’s). Gutierrez allowed only a leadoff single in the fourth inning and hit a batter in the second. The hit batter in the second was thrown out trying to steal, so Gutierrez only faced one batter over the minimum in his five frames.

Only three runs were scored in the game. The Quakes scored two of them, one on a Wilman Diaz double in the sixth inning and another on Thayron Liranzo’s RBI single in the seventh.

Transaction

Triple-A: Pitcher Trevor Bettencourt was activated after three days on the developmental list.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule