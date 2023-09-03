September 3: Dodgers 3, Braves 1

Bobby Miller allowed only one run in a career-high seven innings and the Dodgers beat the Braves on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Brusdar Graterol, pitching for the third time in the four-game series, worked around a hit and walk to pitch a scoreless ninth to earn the save.
Aug 31, 2023, 5:01am PDT
September 3
Bobby Miller helps Dodgers salvage finale against Braves
Bobby Miller pitched a career-high seven innings to beat the Braves on Sunday, salvaging one win for the Dodgers during the four-game weekend series between the two best teams in the National League.
September 3
Dodgers vs. Braves Game VII chat
The Dodgers and Braves finish off their four-game weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
September 2
Dodgers on Deck: September 3 vs. Braves
Bobby Miller and the Dodgers take on Charlie Morton and the Braves on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
August 31
Dodgers vs. Braves series info
The Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves for four games in a weekend battle at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles of the two best teams in the National League.