Atlanta Braves v. Los Angeles Dodgers

September 3: Dodgers 3, Braves 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Bobby Miller allowed only one run in a career-high seven innings and the Dodgers beat the Braves on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Brusdar Graterol, pitching for the third time in the four-game series, worked around a hit and walk to pitch a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

4 Total Updates Since
Aug 31, 2023, 5:01am PDT