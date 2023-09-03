Dodgers on Deck: September 5 at Marlins

The Dodgers start their last east coast road trip of the season with three games in Miami, their second series against the Marlins in the last three weeks.

Clayton Kershaw has been nominally fine since returning from the injured list, allowing exactly one run in each of his four starts. But he also hasn’t been fully stretched out just yet, topping out at five innings.

In his first start back, that was expected since his rehab from shoulder soreness did not include any minor league rehab games, only facing hitters in simulated games topped out at four innings. Kershaw’s start on August 23 in Cleveland was suspended after only two innings by rain, which in turn helped limit Kershaw to only five innings last Tuesday against the D-backs.

Now, Kershaw will be pitching on six days rest, a product of the Dodgers giving the rotation an extra day of rest plus Monday’s scheduled day off.

Kershaw has a 1.44 ERA in five career starts at loanDepot Park, though his last start there came in 2019.

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo starts for the Marlins. He followed up a rough patch of allowing four or more runs in four straight starts, 21 runs in 17 innings in all, with consecutive starts of six scoreless innings his last two times out, against the Padres and Rays.

Game info