Oklahoma City Dodgers play for the Triple-A championship

The Oklahoma City Dodgers, champions of the Pacific Coast League, will battle the Norfolk Tides (Orioles), winners of the International League, in a one-game, winner-take-all Triple-A championship on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The game will start at 7 p.m. PT, and will be televised by MLB Network.

Oklahoma City swept Round Rock (Rangers) in two games in the Pacific Coast League championship series, finishing off the series Wednesday night at home behind home runs from Jonny DeLuca and Michael Busch plus 10 strikeouts by Gavin Stone.

It was Oklahoma City’s first league title since 1996.

Norfolk beat the Durham Bulls (Rays) in three games for the International League title, winning Game 3 on Thursday night in Norfolk.

Oklahoma City is the home team for the Triple-A championship game by virtue of having a better regular season record (90-57) than Norfolk (90-59).

From Kelsie Heneghan from MLB.com, “The championship will also feature Jen Pawol, the first woman to umpire a Triple-A game in 34 years, behind the plate.”

Since the inception of the one-game Triple-A championship between the two leagues in 2006 — save for 2020 and 2021, when no such game was played — the Pacific Coast League has won nine of 16 games.

Per the press release from Minor League Baseball, “The team winning the national championship will receive a cash prize to be split among their players.”

Triple-A championship game info