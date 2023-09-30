September 30: Giants 2, Dodgers 1

Clayton Kershaw pitched into the sixth inning for the first time since June, but the Dodgers scored only once in a loss to the Giants on Saturday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Sep 29, 2023, 5:01am PDT
September 30
Kershaw’s longest outing since June not enough in loss to Giants
Clayton Kershaw pitched his longest outing since returning from the injured list, but he wasn’t helped by the Dodgers offense nor Max Muncy’s defense in the sixth inning in Saturday’s loss to the Giants in San Francisco.
September 30
Dodgers vs. Giants Game XII chat
The Dodgers battle the Giants in the middle game of a weekend series on Saturday night in San Francisco.
September 30
Dodgers recall González, place Lynn on bereavement leave
The Dodgers recalled left-hander Victor González for the final two games of the regular season, and place Lance Lynn on bereavement leave.
September 30
Clayton Kershaw against the Giants, yet again
Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw faces the Giants yet again, his 1.99 ERA against San Francisco in 58 games and 56 starts the lowest in the Live-Ball Era among any pitchers with 250 innings against one team.
September 29
Dodgers on Deck: September 30 at Giants
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers face the Giants on Saturday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
September 29
Dodgers vs. Giants series info
The Dodgers finish off the regular season with a three-game weekend series against the rival San Francisco Giants for three games at Oracle Park in San Francisco.