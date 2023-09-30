 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

September 30: Giants 2, Dodgers 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Clayton Kershaw pitched into the sixth inning for the first time since June, but the Dodgers scored only once in a loss to the Giants on Saturday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

6 Total Updates Since
Sep 29, 2023, 5:01am PDT