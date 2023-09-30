Dodgers on Deck: October 1 at Giants

Game 162 is upon us, as the Dodgers will play their last road game for about a week and a half on Sunday afternoon against the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Bobby Miller makes one last tuneup before the postseason, finishing off what has been a successful rookie campaign for the right-hander. Sunday will be the 52nd start by a rookie pitcher this year for the Dodgers, nearly one third of the season.

Miller will have 22 of those starts. In the first 21, he has a 3.89 ERA with 115 strikeouts and 31 walks in 120⅓ innings.

San Francisco is looking to the future, having fired manager Gabe Kapler on Friday. The Giants will start rookie pitchers in all three games of this weekend series, the most promising among them left-hander Kyle Harrison on Sunday.

Harrison has a 4.85 ERA in his first six major league starts, with 31 strikeouts and nine walks in 29⅔ innings. The 22-year-old left-hander, the Giants top prospect and rated 20th overall by MLB Pipeline, had a 4.65 ERA in the offense-friendly Pacific Coast League, with a whopping 105 strikeouts in 65⅔ innings in Triple-A and a 35.6-percent strikeout rate.

Game info