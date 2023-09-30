Clayton Kershaw’s longest outing since June not enough in Dodgers’ loss to Giants

If the Dodgers are going to win 100 games in 2023, they’ll have to win their final game of the regular season. In their first crack at the century mark on Saturday, Los Angeles managed only one run on offense, and some defensive miscues gave the Giants the go-ahead run in a 2-1 win for the home team at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Clayton Kershaw’s final regular season start was more than a tuneup for the postseason. It was his longest outing since returning from the injured list, pitching into the sixth for the first time since June 27.

He was effective, with five strikeouts in his 5⅓ innings, and his 10 swinging strikes were Kershaw’s most since returning from the IL, with six coming on the slider. He walked two batters to open the sixth inning, his first free passes of the night, but nearly escaped with no damage. But it took four consecutive balls hit to Max Muncy at third base, including two potential double-play balls, to get three outs. The second of those grounders was a sure inning-ending double play that Muncy booted, bringing home the second run against Kershaw.

Still, the Dodgers will take that two runs and 16 outs from Kershaw every time they can get it in October.

Kershaw is the last man standing from the Dodgers’ planned season-opening starting rotation, and even though he missed six weeks he led the team in starts (24), innings (131⅔), wins (13), and ERA (2.46). Quite the 16th major league season for the franchise icon.

Notes

The Dodgers’ lone run came in the fifth, when David Peralta hit a ground-rule double then scored on a two-out single by Mookie Betts. Freddie Freeman followed with a single, putting two go-ahead runs on base, but the Dodgers could not tack on for a big inning.

Michael Grove retired all five batters he faced with one strikeout, taking over for Kershaw to get the Dodgers through the seventh.

After a nightmare series at Coors Field, allowing seven runs while recording three outs, Caleb Ferguson had a perfect palate cleanser before the postseason with a perfect eighth inning Saturday, with two strikeouts.

Saturday particulars

Home run: Tyler Fitzgerald (2)

WP — Ryan Walker (5-3): 2 IP, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

LP — Clayton Kershaw (13-5): 5⅓ IP, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

Sv — Camilo Doval (39): 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 strikeout

Up next

One more game to go in the regular season. Bobby Miller makes his final tuneup start on Sunday (12:05 p.m., SportsNet LA), with rookie left-hander Kyle Harrison on the mound for San Francisco.