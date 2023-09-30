Dodgers recall Victor González, place Lance Lynn on bereavement leave

The Dodgers made one last roster move before the end of the regular season, placing Lance Lynn on the bereavement list and calling up Victor González from Triple-A Oklahoma City for an extra arm over the final two games on the schedule.

Lynn recovered from his first three batters reaching base on Friday to allow only two runs and two hits in six innings to beat the Giants. Since he was acquired a few days ahead of the trade deadline, Lynn had 4.36 ERA in 11 starts with 47 strikeouts and 22 walks in a team-leading 64 innings since getting activated.

The Dodgers won nine of Lynn’s 11 regular season starts, with the right-hander going 7-2.

This is the fourth stint in the majors for González, who has a 4.13 ERA and 3.26 xERA in 33 games with the Dodgers this season, with 29 strikeouts and 10 walks in 32⅔ innings.

Since getting optioned to Triple-A on September 12, the left-hander appeared in three games. Two were scoreless innings, but in between he allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks to Tacoma while recording only two outs. That was a rare clunker in Oklahoma City this year for González, who allowed no earned runs in 16 of his 20 appearances in Triple-A, and allowed a total of seven earned runs in his 19⅓ other innings, matching his total in the September 17 blow-up.