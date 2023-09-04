Dodgers vs. Marlins series info, TV times & pitching matchups

For the second time in three weeks, the Dodgers and Marlins will meet for three games. In their first matchup, the series finale was rescheduled into a doubleheader due to a tropical storm, only it was in Los Angeles and not Miami. Since loanDepot Park has a roof, no such shenanigans are expected for this three-game series in Florida.

The Dodgers won two of three games over the Marlins in Los Angeles, dropping Tony Gonsolin’s last stand in the series opener before sweeping a Mookie Betts-infused doubleheader the next day.

The Marlins (70-67) remain in a dogfight for a playoff berth, entering Monday in a virtual four-way tie for the final wild card spot with the D-backs (70-67), Giants (70-67), and Reds (71-68).

The Dodgers are 19-14 all-time at loanDepot Park in Miami, which opened in 2012. That included taking three of four games in August 2022.

Dodgers vs. Marlins schedule

Tuesday, 3:40 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Jesús Luzardo (L)

SportsNet LA

Wednesday, 3:40 p.m.

Lance Lynn vs. TBA

SportsNet LA

Thursday, 3:40 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Braxton Garrett (L)

SportsNet LA