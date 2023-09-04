Dodgers notes: Max Muncy injures shoulder, Bobby Miller shines

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy left Sunday’s game after injuring his left shoulder on a swing in the fifth inning. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game that he didn’t think it was an injured list situation, but the team would know more by Tuesday, when the team starts a road trip in Miami.

Max Muncy was removed from the game with a left shoulder injury, Dave Roberts said. Not considered serious. Tweaked it on a swing. — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) September 3, 2023

Dave Roberts said Max Muncy exited due to something with his left shoulder. Roberts said he didn’t expect it to be serious but they’ll know more after the off day tomorrow. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 3, 2023

Muncy called time after swinging at a 1-1 pitch from Dylan Lee in the bottom of the fifth inning, and was stretching out his left shoulder before resuming his at-bat. Muncy struck out swinging on the next pitch.

Kiké Hernández replaced Muncy at third base in the top of the sixth inning. Muncy was on a hot streak of late, including nine straight games with an extra-base hit through Thursday, matching a Dodgers record. Muncy on the season is hitting .206/.333/.483 with 32 home runs, 91 RBI, and a 120 wRC+.

More on Bobby Miller’s excellent start on Sunday, in which he allowed only one run in a career-best seven innings to beat the Braves:

From Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times, here’s Miller: “Especially after getting our teeth kicked in a little bit the first few games, we really needed this one today. ... I was really locked in. I had a great feeling going into this game. Probably the most locked in I’ve ever been so far. I knew I needed my best stuff.”

From Roberts on Miller, per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic: “He’s put himself right there, in front of the conversation, as far as starting a playoff game. He’s earning it.”

Opined Jim Alexander at the Orange County Register on Miller, “His season-long body of work has put him squarely in the postseason rotation. More like this gem could move him toward the top.”