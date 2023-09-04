Julio Urías arrested on felony domestic violence charges, per reports

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on felony domestic violence charges late Sunday night, per multiple reports, and will not travel with the team on their road trip to Miami and Washington D.C.

From Jeff Passan at ESPN, “Urías, 27, was arrested just after 11 p.m. PT and booked into jail around 1 a.m., according to jail records. He was released on $50,000 bond at 4:47 a.m. and has a court date Sept. 27.”

From Jack Harris and Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times:

Sunday’s incident is believed to have occurred at the LAFC versus Inter Miami soccer game Sunday night at BMO Stadium. Urías was among the celebrity guests LAFC announced attended the game featuring star Lionel Messi.

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías,” the Dodgers said in a statement on Monday. “While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

Urías was suspended for 20 games in 2019 under MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, for an incident in which videos showed he pushed a woman during an altercation in a parking lot. He was not charged then by the Los Angeles city attorney’s office on the condition he go through a year-long counseling program and not commit any acts of domestic violence for a year.

In September 2022, more three years removed from that suspension, Urías was asked about it by Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times:

“It was difficult,” he said. “I don’t even like to talk about it or remember it because they’re very complicated moments in life that you don’t want to see yourself or another person in that situation. … It was a lesson and I feel like if I have a stain, it’s that one.”

To date, no player has been suspended twice under MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, which has been in place since 2015.

Under that policy, discipline falls under the purview of the commissioner’s office. The usual first step is administrative leave, which removes a player from the 40-man roster while a league investigation takes place.

As an example, in 2021 a temporary restraining order was filed against then-Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on June 29, with more details coming to light the next day. He was placed on administrative leave on July 2. There was a limbo period in which the Dodgers handled communication poorly in which manager Dave Roberts initially said Bauer would make his scheduled start on July 4, saying, “It’s out of our hands.”

With Urías not traveling with the Dodgers on this road trip, he won’t make his scheduled Thursday start against the Marlins, so Roberts won’t have to go through that charade this time around.