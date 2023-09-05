Dodgers minor league teams playoff schedule & scenarios

The postseason is nearly here for the full-season minor leagues, with only one week remaining in the regular season at both levels of Class-A. Three of the four Dodgers affiliates won their division in the first half, which already earned them a playoff berth.

In the short-season complex leagues, the postseason is already complete. One of the two Dodgers teams in the Dominican Summer League (Bautista) beat the Pirates in the league finals on Friday. The Dodgers Arizona Complex League team lost in the league semifinals to the D-backs on August 24.

Double-A Tulsa is the only Dodgers minor league team that won’t see the playoff this year. The Drillers started the season 35-16, but finished the first half at 41-28, four games behind Arkansas, a team that beat them eight out of 12 times to that point. In the second half, Tulsa is just 22-35, in last place in the North Division of the Texas League. The Drillers aren’t yet officially eliminated, but they trail by 10 games with only 12 left to play.

High-A Great Lakes won the first half of the East Division of the Midwest League with a league-best 45-20 record. They’ll have home-field advantage in the divisional playoffs, but that means starting on the road against the second-half winner for one game on Tuesday, September 12 before hosting (potentially) the final two games of the best-of-3 series.

The Loons’ opponent will be decided this week, with Fort Wayne (Padres) leading West Michigan (Tigers) by a half game in the second half.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga won the California League South Division in the first half with a 39-27 record. Inland Empire (Angels) leads Lake Elsinore (Padres) in the second half by one game, with six remaining. Those two teams play each other in San Bernardino beginning Tuesday.

In both the Midwest League and California League, the division series winners will meet for the league championship in a best-of-3 series from September 17-20.

Triple-A Oklahoma City won the Pacific Coast League first half with a 50-23 record. Three weeks remain in the regular season, with Round Rock (Rangers), Las Vegas (A’s), and Tacoma (Mariners), and separated by just one game in the second half.

Oklahoma City will host every game of the best-of-3 Pacific Coast League championship beginning on Tuesday, September 24. The PCL winner will face the International League winner for the Triple-A championship game on Saturday, September 30 in Las Vegas.

Dodgers minor league playoff schedule

Tuesday, September 12

Great Lakes at West Michigan/Fort Wayne, Game 1

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire/Lake Elsinore, Game 1

Thursday, September 14

4:05 p.m.: West Michigan/Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, Game 2

6:30 p.m.: Inland Empire/Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, Game 2

Friday, September 15

4:05 p.m.: West Michigan/Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, Game 3*

6:30 p.m.: Inland Empire/Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, Game 3*

September 17-20

Midwest League championship series

California League championship series

Tuesday, September 26

TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 1

Wednesday, September 27

TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 2

Thursday, September 28

TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 3*

September 30

Triple-A championship game

*if necessary