September 5: Marlins 6, Dodgers 3

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Clayton Kershaw struggled with velocity and command, the Ryan Yarbrough allowed two home runs in the eighth inning in the Dodgers loss to the Marlins on Tuesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.

