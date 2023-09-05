September 5: Marlins 6, Dodgers 3

Clayton Kershaw struggled with velocity and command, the Ryan Yarbrough allowed two home runs in the eighth inning in the Dodgers loss to the Marlins on Tuesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 3, 2023, 12:46pm PDT
Sep 3, 2023, 12:46pm PDT
-
September 5
Clayton Kershaw fighting it, Marlins out-slug Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw labored with diminished velocity, and Ryan Yarbrough saved the bullpen. However, with both lefties allowing a pair of homers, each, the Dodgers fell to the Marlins, 6-3.
-
September 5
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game IV chat
The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Marlins on Tuesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.
-
September 4
Dodgers vs. Marlins series info
The Dodgers start a road trip with three games against the Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.
-
September 3
Dodgers on Deck: September 5 at Marlins
The Dodgers take on the Marlins on Tuesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.