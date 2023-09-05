Dodgers on Deck: September 6 at Marlins

The Dodgers continue their series against the Marlins on Wednesday night in Miami.

After an incredible start to his Dodgers career, Lance Lynn has struggled over his last two starts. He allowed two home runs on August 25 in Boston, but got through six innings, allowing four runs (three earned). But last Thursday, Lynn allowed three more home runs and seven runs in 4⅓ innings, his shortest start since joining Los Angeles.

The home runs are expected, as Lynn leads the majors with 37 home runs in his 27 starts this season. Perhaps even more concerning though is that he struck out only one batter in each of those last two starts, totaling two strikeouts in 52 batters faced after a 26.3-percent strikeout in his first four Dodgers starts.

Through Monday, the Marlins’ 135 home runs hit are tied for fifth-lowest in the majors, and they’ve only hit 55 of those in Miami.

The Marlins haven’t yet announced a starter, but it looks like it will be Edward Cabrera.

Edward Cabrera is indeed in the Marlins clubhouse. @kevin_barral first mentioned that he had been scratched from his AAA start tomorrow. — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) September 5, 2023

The right-hander Cabrera has a 4.79 ERA in 17 starts this season in the majors with Miami, with 93 strikeouts and 52 walks in 77 innings. The 25-year-old spent all of August with Triple-A Jacksonville, with a 2.22 ERA in 28⅓ innings in five starts. Cabrera last pitched last Thursday.

Game info