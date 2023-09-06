Julio Urías placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball on Wednesday placed Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave under terms of the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Urías was arrested late Sunday night in Los Angeles on felony domestic violence, per multiple reports.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, players are paid while on administrative leave, which is not considered disciplinary. The league and MLB Players Association came to agreement to place Urías on administrative leave “until further notice.”

Urías has a court date set for September 27, four days before the end of the regular season.

Given the timing of Urías’ arrest and the pending MLB investigation, it’s highly unlikely he pitches again this season. Though neither Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman nor manager Dave Roberts would comment or speculate on Urías’ future beyond this week on Tuesday, per beat reporters on-site in Miami.

“The Dodgers take all allegations of the kind in this case very seriously and we do not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence,” the team said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are fully cooperating with MLB’s investigation and support MLB’s and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the policy. The Dodgers will have no further comment at this time.”

The team also canceled a September 21 giveaway of a Julio Urías WBC Team Mexico bobblehead at Dodger Stadium, instead replacing it “with a giveaway of select premium bobbleheads to the first 30,000 fans in attendance.”

From a roster standpoint, Urías is on the restricted list and does not count against the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.

Urías was originally slated to start for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Marlins in Miami, but the left-hander did not travel with the club on this week’s road trip through Miami and Washington D.C.