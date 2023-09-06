 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins

September 6: Marlins 11, Dodgers 4

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

The Marlins homered three times off Lance Lynn in a nine-run fifth inning to beat the Dodgers on Wednesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 4, 2023, 5:01am PDT