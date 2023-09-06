September 6: Marlins 11, Dodgers 4

The Marlins homered three times off Lance Lynn in a nine-run fifth inning to beat the Dodgers on Wednesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 4, 2023, 5:01am PDT
Sep 4, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
September 6
Marlins demolish Lance Lynn, Dodgers with 9-run inning
The Marlins blew this one wide open by jumping on Lance Lynn in the fifth. The Dodgers once again will play a series finale to salvage a potential sweep
-
September 6
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game V chat
The Dodgers take on the Marlins on Wednesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.
-
September 5
Dodgers on Deck: September 6 at Marlins
The Dodgers and Marlins do battle in the middle game of their three-game series at loanDepot Park in Miami.
-
September 4
Dodgers vs. Marlins series info
The Dodgers start a road trip with three games against the Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.