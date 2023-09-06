Dodgers-Giants game on September 24 moved to ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

The Dodgers will have one more game on ESPN this year. The final ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ telecast of the season, on September 24, will be from Dodger Stadium, with the Dodgers hosting the Giants in the finale of a four-game series in Los Angeles.

Karl Ravech will call the game for ESPN, alongside the usual Sunday night crew of analysts David Cone and Eduardo Pérez, plus reporter Buster Olney.

Whether that game has any actual meaning remains to be seen, but ESPN and Fox can’t wait up until the last minute to pick which game to televise. There needs to be advance notice, and this was announced on Tuesday, 17 days before the game.

Entering Wednesday, the Dodgers lead Arizona in the National League West by 14 games with 25 left to play.

The Giants are 15 games back in the division but have lost five straight games to fall two games out of the final wild card spot, with two other teams ahead of them in the standings on the outside looking in.

September 24 will be the fifth Dodgers game this season on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ on ESPN. They beat the Padres in San Diego on both May 7 and August 6, lost to the Yankees on June 4, and lost to the Astros in extra innings on June 25.

Two of the four Dodgers-Giants games in this weekend series at Dodger Stadium will have no local telecast, only an exclusive national broadcast. The Friday, September 22 game will be on Apple TV+.