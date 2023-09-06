Dodgers on Deck: September 7 at Marlins

The Dodgers finish off their series against the Marlins in Miami, and will turn once again to Ryan Pepiot, calling him up from Oklahoma City on the day of his outing for the fourth time in the last three weeks.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Miami on Wednesday that Pepiot, who is with the team, will start the series finale on Thursday.

Pepiot has impressed in each of his three major league games this year, allowing two runs in 14 innings, with 14 strikeouts and two walks. He’s also been sent back to the minors the day after each of those games. Twice it was more of a procedural move, as Pepiot was used as the 27th player in a doubleheader, but stuck around to pitch for the Dodgers five or six days later.

Since Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A last Thursday, August 31, he’d need to replace a player going on the injured list or some sort of similar roster move. Such as a player going on the restricted list after getting placed on administrative leave, as Julio Urías was on Wednesday under the MLB joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Braxton Garrett takes the mound in the finale for the Marlins, looking to build on his strong finish to the season. The Miami left-hander has pitched three quality starts in a row, including allowing three runs in six innings in a loss at Dodger Stadium on August 19 — Mookie Betts homered twice, with LeBron James in the house.

Garrett has five quality starts in his last seven outing, and during that time, which dates back to July 28, he has a 2.70 ERA with 25 strikeouts and six walks in 40 innings.

Game info