Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins

September 7: Dodgers 10, Marlins 0

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Ryan Pepiot retired his first 20 batters faced in seven scoreless innings, and Chris Taylor homered and drove in five in the Dodgers shutout win over the Marlins on Thursday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Sep 4, 2023, 5:01am PDT