September 7: Dodgers 10, Marlins 0

Ryan Pepiot retired his first 20 batters faced in seven scoreless innings, and Chris Taylor homered and drove in five in the Dodgers shutout win over the Marlins on Thursday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.
Sep 4, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
September 7
Mookie Betts leaves on crutches after fouling ball off his foot
Mookie Betts fouled a ball off his left foot in the first inning on Thursday in Miami. The Dodgers star played seven more innings and X-rays on the foot were negative after the game. He left the stadium on crutches, with more information to come on Friday when the team is in Washington D.C.
-
September 7
Dodgers find Pep in their step to trounce Marlins
Ryan Pepiot took a perfect game into the seventh inning, and Chris Taylor homered and drove in five runs in the Dodgers’ win over the Marlins on Thursday night in Miami.
-
September 7
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game VI chat
The Dodgers close out a three-game series against the Marlins on Thursday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.
-
September 6
Dodgers on Deck: September 7 at Marlins
The Dodgers finish off a three-game series against the Marlins in Miami on Thursday night.
-
September 4
Dodgers vs. Marlins series info
The Dodgers start a road trip with three games against the Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.